Obaseki Condoles With Osula Family Over Passing Of Pa Ephraim

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with members of Osula family in Benin City, over the passing of Pa Ephraim Osula at age 86.

Reflecting on the life and times of late Pa Osula at the family’s residence in Benin City, Obaseki noted that the deceased lived a good and remarkable life and stood out as a prominent publisher, contributing to the publishing industry in the state.

He said, “Daddy was a father to all of us and had time for everybody. For me, I will always remain grateful to the late papa for his friendship with my family. Papa’s death is a painful one; we would have loved him to live longer, but God knows best. We are grateful to God because he was one of those who built the publishing industry in the state.”

A brother of the deceased, Mr Felix Osula, thanked the governor for the condolence visit while expressing appreciation to the governor for the laudable achievements in the state, adding, “I see your job and the way you execute your job. Your predecessor worked but God gave us a good person to do more. We see the road projects and are very happy and pray for God to bless you.”

Felix prayed for the success of the governor in all his endeavours, noting that God would help him overcome all his challenges.

In his remark, first son of the deceased, Mr. Julian Osula, commended the governor and all who accompanied him on the condolence visit. Julian expressed appreciation to the Obaseki family for their support, noting that the governor would be informed of the burial arrangement.