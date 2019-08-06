SPORTS
Omeruo Eyes Permanent Switch To La Liga
Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has asked Chelsea to allow him join CD Leganes with the Liga side willing to have him on a permanent basis from the new season.
Omeruo spent the whole of last season at the Madrid club and has made his intentions of moving on from Chelsea, seven years since joining but is yet to make a senior team appearance.
Leganes tabled an initial bid for the Nigeria International that has been rejected by Chelsea, who are holding out for more.
Footballlive.ng report that the Liga side will send in an improved for the €5 million rated defender.
“Yes Leganes is a team that I want to be part of because the manager trusts me so much and wants to give me a lot of opportunities. I’m happy that they are putting efforts and they have increased their offer,” the 25 year-old confirmed.
“Hopefully the deal happens; I hope Chelsea work with them and make the deal happen.
MOST READ
NNPC To Resume Oil Search In Chad Basin, Benue Trough
States, LGs To Get More In Planned New Revenue Sharing Formula
Court Rules On Sowore’s Detention Tomorrow
NAHCON Concludes Airlift Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
NAF Partners ITF On Teachers’ Capacity Building
Kano Tribunal Declines PDP’s Request To Amend Witness List
FG Fishes Out 24,000 Ghost Penioners
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
-
NEWS23 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Akpabio And The Endless Controversy Over Constituency Projects
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
It’s Difficult To State Where We Missed It As A Nation – Oyegun
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Features Of A Future President
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Magu Appoints Hamalai Commandant EFCC Academy