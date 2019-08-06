Osun Communities Cries Out Over Marginalization

Ori-Ade and Obokun Federal Constituencies of Osun State have cried out over persistent marginalization in the zoning arrangement for the Federal House of Representative slot.

The communities also called on the National Leadership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to urgently step into the matter before the followership falls to zero level.

“We call on Democratic minded members and Well-Wishers of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), to the persistent and painful marginalization of Ori-Ade LGA in the Zoning Arrangement for the Federal House of Representative slot in the Constituency we belong, and to further bring to Public Notice, the selfish and undemocratic monopoly of Hon. Oluwole Oke in the affairs of PDP in the State, which has increasingly dwindled the fortune of the Party in Osun State, particularly in Ori-Ade LGA.

“For the past Sixteen (16) years which amounts to Four (4) Terms, and still counting, Hon. Oluwole Oke has held the Constituency to ransome, with all forms of intimidation, impositions, and financial threats, thereby, perpetuating self as Political overlord, suppressing everyone else, at the detriment of the development of the Party in the LGA, which has become unbearable at this point.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Chief Gbenga Ajayi, PDP Faithful and Aspirant said the Law of Justice and Equity, as well enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, provide for Federal Character and fair representation at all levels of the Polity of the Nation. Hence, no section of the society should be viewed as inferior or subdued from the sharing of Political Offices or Social Aminities in the country.

“It is against this backdrop that we have resolved to stand up and speak out loudly against Hon. Oluwole Oke. We the people of Ori-Ade LGA can no longer put up with the undemocratic and monopolistic tendencies of this our Political Dictator. We are going to sustain agitations till Justice prevails in this matter,” he added.