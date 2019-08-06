Oyo Govt, World Bank Meet Over Execution Of Projects

Oyo State Government says it has met with a delegation of the World Bank toward the execution of the bank’s assisted projects across the state.

Gov. Seyi Makinde made this known to newsmen after the meeting in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The governor said the state government was willing to cooperate with whatever assistance the World Bank and other organisations would offer to check poverty in the state.

Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, the Leader, World Bank Team, said that the visit was at the instance of the Nigerian Governors Forum that requested that the World Bank meet state governors, particularly the new ones.

Okunmadewa said that the discussion was centred on existing projects in state as well as other areas the state government might want the World Bank to assist.

‘’In our meeting, we were able to review and had some discussions on how we will accelerate the execution of all the World Bank projects in the state.

‘’Of course, a sizeable number of the projects are doing well and the governor has promised to continue in that respect to ensure that the projects are completed.

‘’Those that are lagging behind, the governor outlined strategies and actions to make such projects move very quickly so that the people can enjoy the fruit of the projects,’’ he stated.

Okunmadewa was optimistic that the people of the state would see the results of the projects by the end of August, based on actions the parties agreed upon.

He noted that some of the World Bank projects included community development and education projects across the state.