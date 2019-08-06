Connect with us
Philippines Dengue Virus Outbreak An ‘Epidemic’

The Philippines’ Department of Health has declared the country’s outbreak of dengue to be a national epidemic.

The agency said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III made the declaration on Tuesday to improve the response to the outbreak by allowing local governments to draw on a special Quick Response Fund.

It says the Philippines has recorded 146,062 cases of dengue from January through July 20 this year, 98 per cent more than the same period in 2018.

It said the outbreak had caused 622 deaths.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection found in tropical countries worldwide.

It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and a rash, and can cause breathing problems, haemorrhaging and organ failure in severe cases.

