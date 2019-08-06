PMB To Swear In Ministers August 21

President Muhammadu Buhari will swear in the ministers-designate on August 21, the Federal Government has said.

The government made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

According to the statement, the swearing-in ceremony will take place by 11am at the Federal Executive Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It would be preceded by an induction retreat to be presided by the President and would last two days.

INDUCTION RETREAT AND SWEARING-IN PROGRAMME FOR MINISTERS-DESIGNATE

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, invites all Ministers-Designate, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a 2-day induction retreat to be presided over by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the retreat earlier publicised has been rescheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 19th – Tuesday, 20th August 2019

Time: 9:00am daily

Venue: State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja

The objectives of the retreat include the following:

Build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork

Sensitise appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date

Acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and Next Level agenda (2019-2023)

Deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business

The swearing-in of all Ministers-Designate by the President shall hold as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 21st august 2019

Time: 11:00am

Venue: Federal Executive Council Chambers

Presidential Villa

Abuja

Attendance at both events is mandatory and strictly by invitation.

Babatunde Lawal

Permanent Secreatary, Cabinet Affairs Office

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Source: ChannelsTv