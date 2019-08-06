Priest Tasks Knights On Growth Of Catholic Church

Knights of St. Mulumba have been tasked to show more commitment towards the growth of the Catholic Church, in line with their status in the church.

Rev Fr Solomon Ukoh, who is the Chaplain of Knight of St. Mulumba Abuja, said by being committed to the order they will also by the grace of God work out their salvation and make heaven at last.

He made this call in Abuja on Sunday at the Outing Service for the Successful Service of the Knight of St. Mulumba at St. Charles Lwanga Parish, Apo Resettlement.

“I want you to be committed to the order, Knighthood is an order. It is an order for discipline, commitment and devotion. The knight is noble in our time and aside their devotion they need to commit their resources and be generous in their attitude and disposition and use their resources to build the church.

“We encourage them to be committed to the order because when they are committed they will learn the prayers and learn the intricacies and behaviours of the church and together we will forge ahead and eventually by the grace of God be in the Kingdom of God.”

He said, “The initiation is done once in a year and it is not very common. It is once in a year activities.

Abuja have 12 sub-council and we also have Mataima sub-council where am the chaplain. Anyone who wishes to be in the order go through the training and teaching, examinations and then get them set for them to be initiated.

It is after the initiation they come for thanksgiving. That is why they are having the thanksgiving.”

“The knights are the people called to defend the church in a special way apart from the resources they have, they are noble body. Mulumba is from Uganda as a patron Saint. He was one of those killed for the defence of the church. So our brothers and sisters are coming together as a noble body to defend the church,” he added.

Also speaking, the Grand Knight, the Knights of St. Mulumba Abuja Sub-Council , Sir. David Igbazua Kpue tasked the new members to bring into the order their wealth of experiences and support.

“As new members who have been found worthy to be initiated into the order we expect them to bring in that knowledge. We expect them to bring in their talents as I said earlier. We expect them to use their resources in service of the order. We support one another in the knighthood. We send these supports outside to the less privileged and we send these support to Catholics even those who are here .”

To be qualified to be admitted into the order, he said, “First and foremost you must be a catholic, a communicants, and you must be married because in the order you come in yourself and your wife.”