RevolutionNow: Don’t Allow Yourselves To Be Used, Arewa Youths Warn

Northern Youths under the auspices of Arewa Youth Federation have distanced themselves from the call for revolution even as they warned youths from the zone not to allow themselves to be used.

While insisting that the call was against a democratically elected government, group warned that “activism is not madness” and must be done within acceptable standards.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Comrade President, Arewa Youth Federation, Adamu Kabir Matazu, they insisted that they will resist any group or person who will distabilise the country.

“That the Arewa Youth Federation as an organization formed on the core principles of democracy and our belief in the Nigerian democratic experiment remain unshakable as such we totally and completely dissociate our organization and our teeming members from the so-called revolution now protest and we condemned in the most strongest terms the attempt by the organisers of the protest to geopardize the fragile peace and stability we are currently enjoying as a nation.

“We commend the Department of State Services (DSS) for their prompt arrest and detention of Omoyele Sowore and we call on the DSS to investigate his connection with Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB and their known collaborators in Nigeria, the likes of Senator Shehu Sani and Yinka Odumakin should immediately be arrested for questioning because we suspect they were hired to destabilize our country by some foreign intersets or some faceless politicians who lost out in the last general election.

“We also want to warn those misguided youths that are in league with Sowore to desist from this madness and shouldn’t allow themselves to be used or hoodwinked by people who no longer have stake in Nigeria. they need to understand that activism is not madness and we are ready to counter-march them fire for fire and we can go to any length to defend our emerging democracy against any individual, groups or foreign interests who want to serve as agent of instability in our nation.

“The relative peace and stability we are enjoying in our country today is as a result of the proactive measures being undertaken by our security services against forces of darkness who want to tear the country apart as such we would not allow our country to be turn into another Libya, Syria or Sudan in the name of revolution.”