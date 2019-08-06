SAHCO Acquires Fleet Of Equipment To Boost Operations

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) has acquired a fleet of brand new baggage tow tractors to boost its operations in the ground handling services.

SAHCO’s Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs Adetola Uansohia, confirmed the development on Tuesday in Lagos explained that the tow tractors had the capacity to convey up to 40 tonnes of baggage or cargo.

Uansohia said the equipment were the best of its kind in aviation ground handling in the country.

“The baggage tow trucks which are manufactured in Germany combine comfort, safety and flexibility with the latest technology.

“It can convey up to 45 tonnes of baggage and cargo on a level ground and up to 40 tonnes on wet or hilly surfaces.

“Furthermore, the equipment is with a tier four compliant engine which is to significantly reduce emissions of particulate matter and Nitrogen to near zero level,” she said in a statement.

“This is to abide by the European Environmental Agency policy, while it is being produced thereby making it environment-friendly with little or no emission

“In addition, the equipment is very user friendly, prevents hernia and is very durable and rugged.”

Uansohia said that apart from SAHCO’s massive constant investment in ground handling equipment, its team of engineers had manufactured various equipment with locally sourced materials.

According to her, some of the equipment include fuel bowsers, toilet bowsers and baggage carts to further boost client satisfaction and ensure speedy service delivery.

She said the company’s immense investment in technology which had resulted in excellent performance had received a lot of accolades from various bodies across the world.

The manager said SAHCO was involved in all the activities that took place from the time an aircraft touches down on the tarmac to the time it was airborne.

Uansohia said the company was ensuring that ground handling services were carried out in an efficient, speedy and safe manner by deploying the right tools.