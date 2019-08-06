Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State

Workers in Kogi state have besieged ATM points after the Kogi state government paid outstanding salaries.

Reality dawned on the local government staff in Kogi state, yesterday, more than ever before, at the banks where they went to assess their salary.

Through the length and breathe of Lokoja, Kogi State capital, all the banks were blocked, jammed because salary owed workers are being paid.

Most of those people at the banks in Lokoja were from the suburbs, communities and local government headquarters where there are no banking facilities for the civil servants to operate.

Most people who came to the banks, who spoke to journalists stated that they had expired ATM or disused ones ostensibly because they were not used to collect money for a long time.

Confirming the salary in the bank, Mrs Juliana Joseph from Ajaokuta stated that the pressure was more intense as the narrow passage to the banking hall are jam packed with people struggling through narrow gate to get attention

In the process of struggling to get into the banking hall, six people collapsed, but not enough to cause any bodily harm to those involved, she stated.

The attempt to get ATM card is herculean and if the card is assessed, another hurdle is how to get to the ATM machine for possible withdrawal.

Ahmed Sule from Kotokarfe, headquarters of Lokoja/Kk local government said, lack of banks in the communities has made the matter look doubtful but it’s real, three months have been paid to local government workers, some have collected full payment whereas others have 70 percent payment of three months.