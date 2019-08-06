‘SEC Management Committed To staff Welfare’

Acting director-general of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk assured of the Commission’s commitment to staff welfare saying the measure was aimed at ensuring that they are dedicated to duties.

Uduk stated this at the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the SEC Staff Housing Project being driven by the SEC Multi-purpose and Co-operative Society.

She expressed excitement at the commencement of the project and hoped that it would be completed in record time.

The acting DG said “When people work in an organisation, they look out for such incentives that they can fall back on when they retire and that spurs them to further put in their best to enable the organisation deliver on its mandate.

“We are aware that when people work in an organisation, they want to do better and have something to look up to after retirement. I believe that this will help us and provide some form of support to us long after we have left the services of the Commission.

“This investment will help us in one way or the other in the future. We don’t all have to live here, some of us will live here while it could become a source of income to others after we have retired.”

She charged the executive members of the Society to be patient with their members and strive to carry everyone along while also urging them to ensure that whatever project is carried out is for the benefit of the generality of staff.

Immediate past president of the Society under whose tenure the land was bought, Mr. Frank Aul, commended the SEC management for their support and also expressed his appreciation to staff who subscribed for believing in the.

In his remarks, president of SEC Multi-Purpose Society, Mr. Abulrahman Ahmed said it is the determination of the present management to ensure that staff are comfortable and in the right frame of mind to carry out their duties that has led to the ground breaking ceremony of the SEC Court.