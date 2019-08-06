FOOTBALL
Swiss Indict Former German Officials In Relation To 2006 FIFA World Cup
Swiss prosecutors said on Tuesday they had indicted three former German football officials in relation to the 2006 FIFA World Cup finals hosted by Germany.
Horst Schmidt, Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach, as well as former Swiss FIFA official Urs Linsi, are the officials involved.
They are alleged to have fraudulently misled members of a supervisory body of a German Football Association (DFB) committee.
They were said to have misled the committee about the true purpose of a payment of around 6.7 million euros (6.1 million pounds).(Reuters/NAN)
