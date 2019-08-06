WORLD
Taliban Threatens To Disrupt Afghan Presidential Election
The Taliban on Tuesday threatened to disrupt the upcoming Afghan presidential election by attacking campaign events, even as peace talks to end the 18-year war is making progress.
The Taliban said that the presidential election scheduled for Sept. 28, is a ploy to deceive the common people.
It asked its militants to use their full capabilities to prevent the election from taking place.
The group warned people to avoid campaign events and rallies to avoid becoming potential targets.
The first official day of campaign was marred by an attack on the office of vice presidential hopeful, Amrullah Saleh, where more than 20 people were killed.
The U.S and Taliban have had series of meetings since 2018 to find a lasting solution to the conflict, after rounds of talks by both sides with the hope of closing to a deal.
The U.S Special Representative to Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Monday, tweeted that the U.S and the Taliban have made excellent progress.
MOST READ
Court Rules On Sowore’s Detention Tomorrow
NAHCON Concludes Airlift Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
NAF Partners ITF On Teachers’ Capacity Building
Kano Tribunal Declines PDP’s Request To Amend Witness List
FG Fishes Out 24,000 Ghost Penioners
Zamfara Govt Grants Amnesty To 100 Bandits
Osun Offers Free Train Ride For Eid-El-Kabir
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
-
NEWS23 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Akpabio And The Endless Controversy Over Constituency Projects
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
It’s Difficult To State Where We Missed It As A Nation – Oyegun
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Features Of A Future President
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Magu Appoints Hamalai Commandant EFCC Academy