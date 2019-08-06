Task Before The Ministers-designate

The Senate recently confirmed the ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari and by that procedure, all 43 are ministers-designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Feelers from the Presidency indicate that a retreat is being planned for them to update them not only on the expectations of the President vis-à-vis his next level agenda but also the desires of Nigerians.

Some of the ministers-designate are returning ministers who worked with the President in his first term and who are part of the successes and challenges recorded so far in the Buhari administration. Many of the challenges are yet to be surmounted.

Most of the in-coming ministers are new even as they have held top positions in the past, including former governors, former senators, technocrats, and activists who are not new to the challenges facing our country.

It is imperative to point out that in virtually all the sectors of the Nigerian society, there are challenges that will task their ingenuity. The statistics are staggering and frightening, requiring urgency from the ministers-designate. A few examples will suffice. One in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria. Though primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school. Only 61 percent of 6-11 year-olds regularly attend primary school and only 35.6 percent of children aged 36-59 months receive early childhood education.

Available record indicates that every single day, Nigeria loses about 2,300 children under five and 145 women of child-bearing age. Nigeria is believed to be the second largest contributor to the under-five and maternal mortality rate in the world accounting for 14 percent of the world’s maternal mortality (the highest in West and Central Africa) according to World health Organisation (WHO).

Nigeria has the second largest HIV prevalence rate in the world and one of the highest new infection in sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria also has the fourth largest tuberculosis (TB) epidemic in the world, with HIV and TB co-infection now becoming an increasing concern for people living with HIV. About 80 million Nigerians living in 8,000 villages across the country lack access to electricity, according to World Bank report. Experts insist that Nigeria has 20 million housing deficit, a figure confirmed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance, Africa, claims that Nigeria has a low home ownership rate, lower than that of Indonesia (84percent), Kenya (73 percent), and South Africa (56 percent). 69 million Nigerians or 1 in 3 (35.0 percent) of the population has no access to safe water, while less than 1 in 10 (9.2 percent) of households drink safe water. These findings are from the 2016/2017 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, MICS, carried out by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHDA, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

In 2018, Nigeria overtook India as the country with the largest number of people living in extreme poverty, with an estimated 87 million Nigerians, or about half of the country’s population thought to be living on less than $1.90 a day. Nigeria thus became the poverty capital of the world. The findings, based on a projection by the World Poverty Clock and compiled by Brookings Institute, show that more than 643 million people across the world live in extreme poverty, with Africans accounting for about two-thirds of the total number.

On the Global Terrorism Index Rankings in 2017, Nigeria ranked 1st in Africa and 3rd globally, largely due to the activities of Boko Haram. At least 15 out of Nigeria’s 36 states are currently experiencing violence and upheaval from Boko Haram, bandits, cattle rustlers, herders/farmers clashes, armed robbery and all manner of criminality including kidnapping. The aforementioned alarming figures should galvanise the ministers-designate once they have been assigned portfolios to start work immediately. Incidentally, they are coming into office to take charge of the ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari is eager to put in place legacy projects, policies, and programmes that will permanently etch his name in the heart of Nigerians as the leader that spearheaded the transformation of the country to an economic powerhouse of Africa.

They cannot afford to disappoint the President or, for that matter, Nigerians who re-elected him for another four-year term.

It is our opinion that the team the President has just assembled must accept the urgency of the moment and apply themselves diligently to the task before them. There must be no room for undue politicking, grandstanding or shadow- boxing. It is remarkable that Buhari has warned that anyone desirous of inheriting his legacy must roll up his or sleeves and do some hard work.