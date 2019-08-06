NEWS
U.S. Freezes Venezuelan Government’s Assets
Washington has frozen the assets of the Venezuelan government, due to continued usurpation of power by President Nicolas Maduro.
They also accused Maduro’s government of human rights abuses, arbitrary arrest and detention of Venezuelan citizens and curtailment of free press.
Washington also frowns at ongoing attempts to undermine Interim President Juan Guaido and the democratically elected Venezuelan National Assembly.
Maduro won a second term in a disputed election in 2018 and had so far presided over an economic disaster, with hyperinflation and goods shortages driving millions of people abroad.
Guaido declared himself interim president in January and immediately won widespread international support.
