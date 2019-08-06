Wabote, NCDMB Win Nigerian Business Leadership Awards

Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) was on Saturday in Lagos honoured as the Transformational Business Leader in Public Sector in 2019 by the BusinessDay Nigerian Business Leadership Awards.

The NCDMB was also recognized as the Government Agency of the Year for Enabling Business. The awards review committee stated that the Executive Secretary was providing exemplary leadership at the NCDMB and had spearheaded several initiatives which are helping to create a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.

It added that the award celebrates “a public officer under whose inspirational leadership new opportunities for domestic prosperity are being unlocked.”

Receiving the awards, Wabote thanked the management of BusinessDay and the awards review committee for the recognitions and expressed delight that ”the media and populace fully appreciate our efforts in using Nigerian Content to create employment opportunities and to promote the growth of the local economy.”

He dedicated the awards to his family and staff of the NCDMB, stressing that “I have succeeded in this role simply because I have the full support of the management and staff of the NCDMB. Their commitment and dedication to duty is second to none.”

Wabote thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve as the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB and underscored the support received from the Presidency to deliver on the mandates contained in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.