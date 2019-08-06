BUSINESS
Wabote, NCDMB Win Nigerian Business Leadership Awards
Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) was on Saturday in Lagos honoured as the Transformational Business Leader in Public Sector in 2019 by the BusinessDay Nigerian Business Leadership Awards.
The NCDMB was also recognized as the Government Agency of the Year for Enabling Business. The awards review committee stated that the Executive Secretary was providing exemplary leadership at the NCDMB and had spearheaded several initiatives which are helping to create a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.
It added that the award celebrates “a public officer under whose inspirational leadership new opportunities for domestic prosperity are being unlocked.”
Receiving the awards, Wabote thanked the management of BusinessDay and the awards review committee for the recognitions and expressed delight that ”the media and populace fully appreciate our efforts in using Nigerian Content to create employment opportunities and to promote the growth of the local economy.”
He dedicated the awards to his family and staff of the NCDMB, stressing that “I have succeeded in this role simply because I have the full support of the management and staff of the NCDMB. Their commitment and dedication to duty is second to none.”
Wabote thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve as the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB and underscored the support received from the Presidency to deliver on the mandates contained in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.
MOST READ
PMB’s New Cabinet Takes Off August 21
NNPC To Resume Oil Search In Chad Basin, Benue Trough
States, LGs To Get More In Planned New Revenue Sharing Formula
Court Rules On Sowore’s Detention Tomorrow
NAHCON Concludes Airlift Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia
NAF Partners ITF On Teachers’ Capacity Building
Kano Tribunal Declines PDP’s Request To Amend Witness List
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State
-
NEWS23 hours ago
#RevolutionNow: FG Urged To Prosecute Sowore, Others
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Akpabio And The Endless Controversy Over Constituency Projects
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Features Of A Future President
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
It’s Difficult To State Where We Missed It As A Nation – Oyegun
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Magu Appoints Hamalai Commandant EFCC Academy