NEWS
Woman Posing For A Photograph Got Electrocuted
A 20-year-old woman, in the southern German city of Munich, suffered an electric shock and was seriously injured while posing for a photograph on a parked rail car.
The woman was thrown to the floor by the shock, the Police said on Tuesday.
She had illegally entered the grounds of the marshalling yard at Munich South Station on Monday evening and had climbed onto the rail coach.
As she straightened up, she came so close to the overhead cable that electricity was discharged.
Her 22-year-old male companion contacted the emergency services.
The woman was taken to the hospital with a second and third degree of burns, while the man suffered from shock. (NAN)
