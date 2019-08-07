NEWS
AEDC Begins Delivery Of Meters To Customers’ Doorsteps
Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has commenced a special project of delivering meters to doorsteps of customers, tagged, mobile Meter Asset Provider (The MAP).
AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had approved the Meter Asset Provider Scheme (MAP) to ensure that electricity customers only pay for what they consumed.
According to Oyebode, mobile MAP metering project is a One-Stop shop where customers are registered and verified.
He said that the project would help increase the level of metering, especially for customers who were reluctant to go to AEDC offices.
“We will create an office with a caravan around the location so that everybody who wants meters and is finding it difficult to go online could be easily attended to
“It is almost like getting your meter in one day or 24 hours,’’ he said.
He said that customers under the project would pay for their meter and be metered immediately by the AEDC team.
“The team will then follow the applicant/customer to meter his house, shop, or office as the case may be.
“The team will also go to towns and villages to engage in this next level metering programme,” he said.
