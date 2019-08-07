AU, Somali Forces Seize Key Town From Al-Shabab Terrorists

The AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali security forces have taken control of Awdheegle town from al-Shabab terrorists following a joint military operation.

Head of the AU mission, Francisco Madeira, made this known in a statement issued in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

He said that the swift and decisive operation to capture Awdheegle, an agriculture-rich town 70 km southwest of Mogadishu, was part of the ongoing offensive against al-Shabab terrorists.

The operation was carried out through joint planning and execution by the allied forces, he said.

“This successful mission is yet another demonstration of the growing and increasing capabilities of the Somali Security Forces.

“It is further proof that given the right conditions, the Somali National Army (SNA) is capable of executing successful anti-terror operations.

“It can also take over security responsibility of their country,” Madeira said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

Awdheegle has for years been a base where the terrorists assembled, planned and launched their activities.

But Madeira said the town had been liberated.

He said that capturing and holding grounds were central to the delivery of justice to all Somalis, who have been victims of the brutality of the terrorists for far too long.

Madeira stressed that the allied forces would continue with liberating areas currently under the control of terrorists with the aim to restore the dignity of the people of Somalia.

According to him, this will also provide them with the opportunity for a better life.

In Awdheegle, the security forces are currently conducting patrols and securing critical infrastructure such as roads and schools.

The latest seizure came after allied forces captured the strategic towns of Sabiid and Bariire from al-Shabab during joint military operations conducted by AMISOM and the Somali National Army (SNA) troops in April and May.

The Somali government and AU forces have been on major offensives against al-Shabab extremists in central and southern Somali regions, but the militants still hold swaths of territory in those regions, conducting ambushes and planting roadside bombs.

In another development, Militant group, al-Shabab, attacked a Kenyan border town on Wednesday and disrupted telecommunication services in the region near the Somalia border.

Northeastern Regional Commissioner, Mohamed Birik, confirmed the incident, saying that the militants attacked Hulugho border and destroyed telecommunication mast belonging to mobile operator, Safaricom.

“It’s like they had purposely come to destroy the mast before fleeing back on foot. A multi-agency security team is, however, pursuing them,” Birik said.

He promised that the government would not relent in its effort to rid the region of al-Shabab incursions.

The militants usually destroy telecommunication masts in the area to disrupt police response and communication in the area before they could inflict harm on the locals.

Locals reported hearing a huge explosion at around 1.00 a.m. in the area which is about 18 km from Somalia border.

The attack on the communication mast came at a time when the same mast was restored following previous attack by same two years, plunging locals into darkness from the outside world.

Security officers said that an unknown number of al-Shabab militants attacked the Safaricom mast where they vandalised the vital installations with high powered firearms.

The attack occurred in spite of the heavy security presence in the border area to avert the insurgency.

The assault is the latest in a series that have been reported in the area in the past years since Kenyan troops crossed to Somalia to hunt al-Shabab militants, who have been blamed on several insecurity incidents.