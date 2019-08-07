Bbnaija: Tboss Wants Female To Win ‘Pepper Dem’ Edition

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, has revealed who should be the winner of ‘Pepper Dem’ edition of the reality TV show.

Tboss, who was also a runner up two years ago made this known through her Instagram page, suggesting that a female should emerge winner of the 2019 edition.

She disclosed this shortly after Big BBNaija housemate, Jeff, was evicted from the “Pepper dem” edition on Sunday.

Tboss wrote:

“I thoroughly enjoyed tonight’s eviction show. Although some things and people are really beginning to p*** me off but I won’t talk- Not yet though.

“Ps: Whilst everyone deserves to win as long as they made it into the house, however, I would love for a Female to win the Prize money this time around.

“Dear boys- y’all gonna have to leave this one for us. Pls, people let’s help make that happen-just because it’s called Big Brother that don’t mean that only Boys should win.

“I said what I said-If e pain you-Abeg come & do my laundry you would be fine by the time you’re done,” she noted.