NEWS
Borno Govt. Adopts Proactive Measures On IDPs Welfare
The Borno State Government will adopt proactive measures to fast track resettlement, reconciliation and reintegration of persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency.
Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Pindar Sawa, the Director of Press, Government House, in Maiduguri on Wednesday.
Zulum stated this when officials of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House on Tuesday.
He said that the state government would soon adopt a new policy on the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in accordance with international best practices.
“The state government will soon come up with a policy in accordance with international best practices that will back smooth collaboration with other programmes aimed at resettlement of the IDPs.
“Already a draft of the policy on reintegration, resettlement and reconciliation would soon be presented for approval during the next State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.
“For us to end the war against Boko Haram insurgency, we have to consider non kinetics measures like dialogue. The Federal Government already introduced Operation Safe Corridor which is yielding positive result,” Zulum said.
He commended the military for their gallantry in the counter insurgency operation, noting that windows of opportunities should be opened for the insurgents willing to surrender.
The governor announced plans to visit displaced persons currently taking refuge in Chad, Cameroun and Niger Republics, and commended the countries for accommodating them.
Earlier, Mrs Maria Kenterio, the Head of the IOM delegation, said the team was on a stability assessment tour of the Lake Chad Basin states.
Kenterio said the team comprised representatives of the Lake Chad states, who were working to ensure effective implementation and evaluation of joint programmes for stability of the region.
She pledged continued collaboration with the state government to address the humanitarian crisis in the state.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil
- FEATURES15 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan