NEWS
DPR Gives Gas Stations In C/River 1 Month To Relocate From Residential Areas
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has given operators of gas stations in residential areas of Cross River one month to relocate to suitable locations or face risk of being sealed off.
DPR Controller of Operations in Cross River, Mr Philip Awolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar that such stations had been given notices to relocate to areas without risks to residents.
He said that gas stations must be sited in suitable areas, far from residential homes in case of any emergency.
“For those who are in the public places, we have warned them to relocate under one month or risk their station being sealed.
“We are just giving the operators some time to do that because some of them have appealed for more time to relocate to suitable areas.
“As an agency, we must ensure that standard is met and in doing so, we must take safety first,” Awolu said.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION23 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO20 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil
- FEATURES15 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan