NEWS
EFCC Nabs 29 Suspected Internet Fraudsters
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office on Wednesday arrested 29 men suspected to be involved in internet-related fraud.
The suspects were arrested at Akoto Estate, Elebu area in Ibadan during an early morning raid carried out by operatives of the Commission.
Earlier, the team had conducted series of surveillance, working on strings of intelligence gathered on the activities of the suspected fraud stars known as ‘Yahoo Boys’.
The preliminary investigation was found to be credible, leading to the sting operation.
Among the items recovered from the suspects were eight exotic cars, many costly phones and laptops, as well as documents suspected to be used for their illicit dealings.
They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
