NEWS
Flood: NANS Mourns Death Of ATBU Students
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commiserated with immediate families of the students of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, who lost their lives in a flood that collapsed a bridge at the university on Monday.
The President of NANS, Mr Danielson Akpan, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday conveyed condolence of the association alao commiserated with management of the university of the incident.
Akpan, therefore, called on ATBU management and other school managements to take seriously, the safety of students on and off Nigerian campuses to avoid such tragedies and unnecessary loss of lives.
He said that the association had sent a delegation to the school immediately the incident occured to commiserate with the university community.
He added that the delegation would equally see how lasting solutions could be proffered and prevent future untimely death of students.
