NEWS
Gov. Matawalle Sacks LG Secretaries, Heads Of Tertiary Institutions
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Wednesday sacked all the 14 local government secretaries in the state and approved their replacements.
The governor has also approved the appointment of rector of the state polytechnic and provost of the college of education.
This is contained in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Press Affairs to the governor, in Gusau.
The governor directed the sacked council secretaries to submit their handover notes at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
The new local government secretaries included Abubakar Bakura, Bakura Local Government; Rabiu Pamo, Anka; Abdulkadir Gora for Birnin-Magaji; Lawali Zugu, Bukkuyum; Sani Mainasara for Bungudu, Rabiu Hussaini, Gummi and Nura Musa for Gusau.
Other were Bashir Bello for Kaura-Namoda Local Government, Ahmadu Mani for Maradun, Salisu Yakubu for Maru, Abba Atiku, Shinkafi; Ibrahim Garba, Talata-Mafara; Aliyu Lawali for Tsafe and Bala Dauran for Zurmi.
The statement added that Dr Sha’ayau Mafara was appointed by the governor as Rector and Muhammad Maradun as Registrar of Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata-Mafara.
Mafara was a staff of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto before his appointment and holds a PhD in Biochemistry from Liverpool University, UK.
Matawalle also appointed Ibrahim Gusau as the new Provost of the state College of Education, Maru.
Gusau has an MSc degree in Mathematics.
The governor directed the outgoing Rector and Registrar as well as the outgoing Provost to submit their handover notes at the Governor’s Office.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil
- FEATURES14 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan