NEWS
IBEDC Says Customers To Get Meters Within 10 Working Days
The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) says it will ensure that customers get meters within 10 working days of receipt of payment.
IBEDC Chief Operating Officer, John Ayodele, made this known at a town hall meeting to educate electricity consumers on the Meter Asset Provider(MAP) Scheme on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.
He said that MAP was established under the 2018 MAP Regulation in other to tackle inconveniences faced by electricity customers such as estimated billings.
According to him, MAP will bridge the metering gap and accelerate meter roll out to enhance revenue generation.
Ayodele also explained that MAP would encourage the development of independent and competitive meter services.
The Chief Operating Officer stated further that the MAP scheme was not meant for provision of meters alone, but would also ensure installation, maintenance and replacement of faulty meters.
He said that IBEDC management was committed to ensuring that no fewer than 988,915 electricity customers get meters at N38,325 for single-phase.
“A three-phase meter cost N70,350 VAT inclusive, ” he stated.
He appealed to IBEDC customers to go through the proper channel to avoid fraudulent activities, saying no extra fee would be charged.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that similar meetings are scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo town, Iseyin, Saki, Abeokuta, Ota, Ibafo, Ijebu-Ode, Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilorin, Offa and Ogbomosho.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil
- FEATURES15 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan