Insecurity: NA Pledges Support For Osun
The Nigerian Army (NA) has pledged its support to the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to ensure adequate security of lives and property of the citizens in the state.
The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje, made the pledge during a familiarisation visit to the governor, at Governor’s office, Osogbo.
He assured the state of the military’s readiness to collaborate with other security agencies in the state to help nip in the bud all forms of insecurity challenges in the state and its environs.
According to him, the 2 Division has been working assiduously to flush out criminals within and outside her jurisdiction.
The newly posted GOC, who described his visit to the governor as a necessity, said no effort would be spared to ensure that Osun maintains it status as one of the safest states in Nigeria.
He said: “I am here to introduce myself to you and to inform you that 2 Division of the Nigerian Army will work in line with the Constitution of Nigeria and the rules of engagement of the army to strengthen the security and maintain peace.
“I have been visiting our Commands to see to their needs and see what we can do to support them so as to make them functional and efficient.
“We are working very hard to keep our country safe and ensure that citizens are given adequate security”, he said.
Governor Oyetola said his administration has been blessed with efficient and effective men and officers of the security agencies.
He commended the Nigerian Army for being proactive in its efforts to ensure the security of lives and property of the citizenry.
Oyetola who described officers and men of Nigerian Army as most effective, said the state will continue to recognise the impacts made by the military at ensuring peace and stability.
