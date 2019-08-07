Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has been lauded over his choice of Abia State born investor and philanthropist, Uchechukwu Ogah, as one of the incoming minister in his Next Level cabinet.

The commendation was contained in a press release in Abuja by the president of Jose Foundation, Dr Martins Abhulimhen, saying the President Buhari’s choice of Mr Ogah is a sign of the good intension of the president to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians in the Next Level government.

“The Nigerian oil magnate and philanthropist is well equipped for the national task as a minister of the Federal Republic. Mr Ogah is the President of Master Energy Group, a conglomerate with over 15 subsidiaries and interests across a variety of industries has a lot bring to the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“His screening and subsequent confirmation by the Nigerian Senate is highly commendable as the Lawmakers have confirmed the confidence of the Mr President in Ogah. Nigerians are full of hope that Mr Ogah and the rest Ministers-in-waiting will work with the president in fulfilling the promises made at the campaigns of the 2019 elections”, he said.

Abhulimhen added that Jose Foundation, an Nigerian international non-governmental organisation with penchant for fighting for the rights of weak and vulnerable in the society is proud to be associated with a well-known philanthropist who has touched thousands of lives across the country.

According to him, President Buhari has assembled a team that will not disappoint him and Nigerians as they prepare to take their portfolios in the next few days.

He urged Ogah to bring to bear his rich experience in the private sector to “right the wrongs in the public sector by ensuring speedy development of the country”.

“I am very confident in the ability of the incoming minister to adding value to governance in Nigeria while wishing the president and his team success in developing the country.”