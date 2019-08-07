Man Bag 10 Years Imprisonment For Unlawful Possession Of Firearm

A High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced one Efe Efi to a 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearm.

In the case with number HAD/10c/2018, Efi was standing trial on three count charge of illegal possession of firearms, attempted murder and robbery.

The charges were preferred against him by the Department of Public Prosecution, after he was arrested at Moferere area of Ado Ekiti on October 27, 2016.

He was, however, freed of attempted murder and robbery for lack of evidence against him.

Delivering his judgement on Wednesday, Justice Abiodun Adesodun found the accused person guilty of illegal possession of firearm, but was freed of other two charges.

Justice Adesodun said: “A case of unlawful possession of firearm had been proved beyond reasonable doubt. The prosecution was able to establish the elements needed to link the accused person with the crime and he is accordingly sentenced to ten years imprisonment but the offender being a first offender , is given a sum of N20,000 as option of fine.

“Ingredients of attempted murder and robbery could not be substantiated against the accused person, you are accordingly discharged and acquitted,” he added.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. L.E. Ojo from the DPP office, during the trial called a witness while the counsel to the defendant, Barr. owoseeni Ajayi called no witness.

The statement of the accused person was tendered by Ojo as exhibit.

The convict was said to have made attempt to rob a man, Adewumi Osasona , an Okada Rider and student of Ekiti State University, who conveyed him from Ijigbo to Moferere on his motorcycle and was arrested by residents after other accomplice, who shot the victim had fled.

He was said to have tied a rope on the plaintiff after getting to the Mofere area of Ado Ekiti, while a man who emerged from a nearby bush had pointed a pistol at the Motorcyclist and asked him to surrender the motorbike.

After shooting into the air, the Okada man was said to have resisted while the second person, who was not available for prosecution had shot the victim and this propped him to raise alarm before residents trooped out to arrest the convicted person while the other accomplice fled the scene.