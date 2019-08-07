NAHCON Concludes Airlift Of Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), yesterday, concluded the airlift of intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj exercise.

This followed the departure of 301 intending pilgrims and 86 officials in Flynas flight XY5827 from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to Jeddah, yesterday.

Speaking to newsmen before the departure of the final flight to Saudi, NAHCON chairman, Barrister Mouktar Abdullahi Muhammad, said all the intending pilgrims that paid their hajj fees through the State Pilgrimage Welfare Boards to the National Hajj Commission had been airlifted to the Holy Land for the 2019 hajj exercise.

He said that state pilgrims welfare boards registered about 45,000 pilgrims, while over 18, 000 registered through private tour operators.

With the successful conclusion of airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land, Muhammad said the focus of the management and staff of the National Hajj Commission is now shifted to the second phase of the hajj rite, which is the movement of pilgrims from Mecca to Muna, Arafat, Musdalifah and then back to Muna and Mecca respectively.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and other government agencies for their support towards the successful airlift of the pilgrims to the Holy Land. He noted that the late conclusion of the airlift was due to late registration by intending pilgrims, stressing that NAHCON had been making efforts to ensure timely airlift.

While assuring the pilgrims of adequate caring during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj rite, he warned the pilgrims to avoid unnecessary movement inside hot weather.

He urged the pilgrims to take enough water and report any emergency to the appropriate authority.