NEWS
Nigeria Need Prayers, Says Gov Okowa
Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Nigerians to always pray for God to intervene in the affairs of the nation.
He made the call on yesterday when members of the National Officers of the Anglican Youth Fellowship of Nigeria (AYFN) paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba.
The governor observed that the country was facing a lot of challenges that can only be solved through the intervention of God.
He said, “as we study the Bible and get closer to God, our prayers for Nigeria is necessary because, this is a very difficult period in our nation’s life; we need to continue to intercede for our nation.”
Governor Okowa attributed the successes his administration has recorded in the state to the intervention of God, asserting, “Whatever impact we have made in this state is all through the grace of God.”
“We continue to draw strength from God because, we are a praying state and by the grace of God, we are impacting on the lives of others,” the governor said.
National President of the team, Mr Lloyd Brown. had told the governor and members of the state executive council that they were in Asaba for The AYF Annual Bible Study Conference and commended Governor Okowa’s administration for impacting on the lives of Deltans through project delivery
