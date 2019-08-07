NEWS
Obaseki Swears In 3 More Commissioners
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Wednesday in Benin sworn in three additional commissioners as members of his cabinet.
The swearing in took place during the weekly State Executive Council meeting.
The three commissioners are: John Inegbedion ( Ministry of Infrastructure) Joseph Eboegbe (Ministry of Finance) and Mr Akin Agbaje (Ministry of Electricity and Energy).
The Ministry of Electricity and Energy was created from the State Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.
According to the governor, the Ministry of Electricity and Energy was created to specifically handle a new project called: ‘Electrify Edo’.
“Electricity has been privatised and we need to domesticate it in the state,” Obaseki said.
The governor expressed confidence in the abilities of the new commissioners to deliver on their mandates.
Inegbedion, who responded on behalf of his colleagues, promised to give quality service and thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing in of the commissioners is coming barely three weeks after the governor swore in six commissioners and five special advisers.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD17 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION23 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW15 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS20 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO20 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FEATURES15 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil