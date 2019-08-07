Outrage Over RUGA Borne Out Of Ignorance – Enang

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, in this interview, speaks on a wide range of national issues, including the controversial RUGA policy. MUYIWA OYINLOLA presents the excerpts

The Concept Of RUGA

The concept of RUGA is Federal Government’s effort at creating the best means of raising animals. RUGA means Rural Grazing Area. Now, the concept of RUGA was introduced by the British in 1856 into Nigeria and it was a means of bringing the best practice of raising animals, which was going on and it’s going on now in the United Kingdom, to Nigeria, before independence. The word RUGA is not a Fulani word, it’s not an Hausa word, it’s not a Nigerian word and it’s not an English word. It is an abbreviation of English words.

The concept of RUGA is about creating a place where all the animals and integrated agriculture is done. Again, the federal government will not compulsorily acquire any land from any state for it. The federal government is saying that any state that is willing to have a grazing area, that the federal government will support such state with perimeter, enclosure, schools within that premises, medical facilities (clinic) for the workers that will work there. It will also support it with veterinary clinic, that means there will be hospitals for the humans beings that will be there and there will be hospitals for the animals that will be there also.

RUGA Not Only About Cows

Again, for that RUGA, it is not only cows that will be raised there. It is to raise cows of every specie, goats, cattle, horses, sheep, rabbits, snails and every specie of animals.

In a similar manner, it is not compulsory that it must be a Fulani man that is manning the place. It is a means of creating jobs for those who went to the university to study animal husbandry i.e how you raise animals for food. I know that many Nigerians have studied animal husbandry both here in Nigeria and abroad. They’ve gone to school to study how to raise chicken. They’ve gone to school to study veterinary medicine. It is to create opportunities for these people to practice their profession in a more organized environment. RUGA is like what we call in Ibibio language, Aba. Aba means an enclosure where you do animal farming. Where you keep sheep on one side, goats on one side, chicken on one side, snails on one side. Pigs on one side, rabbits on one side, all in different areas. It is not only to raise animals that you have this RUGA, it is also to raise crop trees that are capable of providing leaves for the animals to feed on. Goats eat leaves, sheep eat leaves, cows eat leaves etc. Pigs eat other things including leaves.

Now, when you grow maize, when the maize is matured, you harvest it and now push the animals to that section where harvested from, to eat the stem and the leaves remaining there after harvest.

You also have in that RUGA, in that farm settlement; RUGA means farm settlement. You have therein areas where you plant cassava that goats and other animals can eat. Now, when the cassava is growing, you can allow the goats and the sheep to have a brushing through, just a part of it. Yet, the tuber is in the ground. It brings up more leaves and it grows again for you to now harvest the tubers when the time for the harvest comes. Sometimes, you allow the cassava to mature and you now cut some of the stems for replant to allow the cows to eat.

So, this is the idea and concept behind RUGA. It is an integrated farming area.

Another thing is that there will be an abbatour in the RUGA where you can slaughter these cows and sell. You don’t need to take them back. There will also be people in the RUGA who are meat sellers who will come and buy like 20 cows from you, slaughter them there, process them, bag them and take to wherever you want to market them. So, you don’t have to go about with cows everywhere. You take those that have been processes and frozen to sell.

Again, in a RUGA, you will have the value chain order. As at today, when you slaughter cow, or goat, or sheep, you throw the bones away after sucking the marrow out. Now, the bones are used for ceramic. They are used to make these tursks, they are used to make many things. In other words, no part of that animal is wasted. This is what many people do not know. There is a lot of value chain that play out there.

And in the long run, they will charge you for raising your animals in RUGA, it is not free. It’s like a supermarket. The building is owned by somebody. Someone owns the franchise but people bring thier things to sell there and their pay you.

You will have people selling food, you have people selling cows, you have those processing the cows for various things. You have so much to do there.

Budgetary Provision

Now, this idea of a RUGA is provided for in the budget of the Federal Government. If you check page 313 of the budget, the sum of N2. 2 billion has been provided for RUGA; to provide graizing areas. And a sum of over N3 billion has been provide to create rural routes in this RUGA. So, it is not something that is invented by President Buhari to take people’s lands as is being speculated or to Islamize. Like I stated earlier, it is not compulsory that it should be managed by a Fulani man. Your children and my children who are not Fulani, who went to study animal husbandry, that is what they are to do. Is it not?

Land Use Act

In 1978, the then Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd.) promulgated the Land Use Act, and the Land Use Act provided therein that ‘There shall be reserves in every local government Grazing Reserves. They called it Grazing Reserves, not Grazing Areas. Grazing Reserve is like Grazing Area, in every local government. And when you provide, it is for you to plant what animals can go and eat. This Land Use Act states that it is only the state government that can grant land, if it is in the urban centre, and it is only local government that can grant land if it is in a rural area. And it must create Grazing reserves.

Reason For Creation Of Grazing Reserves

Remember this was as far back as 1978. It was because there was beginning to be some problems. There used to be Cattle routes where on both sides there were leaves. And when you were taking animals from North to the South, you have to provide a route for them to go through. All those animal routes have been closed.

Now, instead of saying have animal routes, because it is no more fashionable to carry animals around, let us now create reserves where these animals can be kept. It is not even healthy to walk animals on long distance. You walk animals for long because you’re trying to look for where they can eat, not because they must do exercise.

Again, it has also been said that an animal that is fed in a ranch produces the volume of milk that 20 cows that trek can produce. Goat produces milk and people take goat milk. But our goats cannot produce milk because the stress of walking them round doesn’t make them have milk. When you have a goat in an enclosure, where we call Aba, and it is well fed for the purpose of producing milk, the same applies to cow and other animals. You get a better result. This is what the federal government is trying to do.

RUGA Not Alien To Nigeria

The first set of RUGA in this country was Obudu Cattle Ranch, then you have the Yankari Games Reserve.

Opposition To RUGA

In a RUGA, they won’t carry guns. If they are in a settlement, they won’t carry guns because there will be security, there will be police station, there will be residential buildings.

The cows in the UK and the US are produced in the RUGA of those countries. They are produced in the Grazing area of those countries. If you remember Animal Farm written by George Owen, that is just an example of a RUGA. This is what people who don’t study history, people who are not mature, don’t know.

And if recall, God in the Bible says He’s the owner of sheep on a thousand hills. That was animal grazing, that was RUGA.

RUGA Not Fulanisation

So, it is not Fulanisation. And I’ve said it over and over, it is not compulsory that these animals must be raised by a Fulani man.

Insecurity

I want to say that we’re very concerned. We’re are working on the security agents to do more of intelligence, frontloading solutions, preventive. And part of what we are trying to do is engaging the young men in productive things. A child that has a farm to work in, a graduate that has hope that he would get a job or there is a loan to execute his dreams, will not go into crime.

So, as alternative to fighting it frontally, we’ll tackle it by way of providing jobs for the children who are involved in it.

I will not subscribe to the idea of fighting insecurity by engaging more policemen, by sourcing more firearms. Yes, we can do these in the interim but the ideal way to tackle it is through employment and providing enabling environment for everyone to earn a living, so that every person will now be a security officer.

Increasing Debt Profile

What are we taking this loan to do? We’re providing infrastructure. We’re doing things that will pay back the loan. What are we taking the loan to do? To build railway. Are we providing services by the railway? Yes. Is it making ease of doing business better? Yes. Are we charging for the service provided by the railway? Yes. What are we doing with the money we’re making from it? We’re using it to repay the loan. Does it make sense? So, we’re not just taking the loan. We’re taking it to invest and reinvest in capital projects that will yield back the money to pay back.

The South And RUGA

There is no provision in the emergence RUGA programme for them. This project is for about 10 to 11 states, majorly the Middle-belt states, and three states in the North East, and two states in the North West. In the North West, you have Kebbi and Sokoto. In the North East, you have Borno, Bauchi and Yobe. Then you have the entire frontline states of the Middle – belt when you’re coming from the North, you meet them before geing down. They are Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger.

Those are the states that are involved. And what is the idea behind it? The idea behind it is to build these Grazing reserves so that when there is heat herders migrate to feed their cows, they do not get into people’s farms to feed, they just go into that Rural Grazing Area and graze their cows.

This RUGA that the South East, South West and South South are shouting about, they are not even involved.