PMB’s New Cabinet Takes Off August 21

President Muhammadu Buhari will on August 21, 2019 inaugurate the 43 ministers-designate for the full take-off of his second term in office.

The ministers-designate, who have been screened and confirmed by the Senate, will be assigned their portfolios after the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential villa , Abuja.

The date for the swearing-in of the appointees was disclosed yesterday in Abuja by Mr. Babatunde Lawal, the permanent secretary, Cabinet Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Also, the induction retreat and swearing-in programme for ministers-designate have been shifted to August 19 and 20.

The office of the SGF listed the objectives of the retreat as “building a strong platform for synergy and teamwork; sensitising appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015 till date

Others are to “acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and Next Level agenda (2019-2023), and to deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government’s business.”

FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Sallah Holidays

Meanwhile, the federal government has declared Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, 2019 as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, who announced this yesterday in Abuja, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora to use this year’s celebration to embrace the virtues of love, humility, peace and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Ehuriah, according to a statement issued by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, also urged Nigerians to shun any form of disruptive tendencies and join the federal government to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria and to achieve an enviable Next Level of growth and development.

She reaffirmed the determination of the President Buhari to protect the life and property of Nigerians, adding that security agencies under the ministry had been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security, before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

FRSC Deploys 35,000 Personnel For Sallah Patrol

And ahead of the event, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 35,000 personnel for special patrol aimed at ensuring safer road environment during the festive period and beyond.

The corps public education officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, in a statement, said that no fewer than 35,000 of the FRSC regular and special marshals, 736 patrol vehicles, 120 ambulances, 25 tow trucks and 204 motorcycles would be on the road during the special operation that would commence from 9th till 16th August, 2019.

He stated that the special patrol operation became necessary following the FRSC’s commitment to its 2019 Corporate Strategic Goals of reducing road traffic crashes (RTC) by 20 per cent and fatality by 25 per cent.

Kazeem said: “FRSC has a tradition of always organising special patrols during festive periods as a way of averting the chaos that characterise the road during the celebrations, as such this year’s Eid-el-Kabir would not be an exemption. Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations and remain conscious of their safety to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the corps, but falling prey to avoidable road crashes.

“The mission of the special operation is to ensure free-flow of traffic, provide prompt rescue services and timely clearance of obstructions on all major roads and critical corridors across the country before, during and after the festive period as well as minimizing the occurrence of road traffic crashes on the nation’s highways through effective patrol operations and sustained public enlightenment campaigns,” he said.

To ensure the effectiveness of the operations, Kazeem revealed that the corps marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, directed commanding officers nationwide to ensure that the 52 corridors are properly manned throughout the period of Sallah.

He, however, appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed for traffic management duties, adding that mobile courts would be in session for prompt dispensation of justice to recalcitrant traffic violators.