POWA Supports 367 Widows In Kaduna

The Police Officers Wives Association, (POWA)Kaduna State Chapter, on Wednesday supported 367 widows whose husband died in active service with food items.

The Chairlady of the chapter, Dr Habiba Janga said they will enrol some of the widows in skill acquisition, to learn different skill which will help them sustain themselves.

She added that they can even go back to their villages and farm because we are ready to help them in every endeavor.

According to Mrs. Janga, the purpose of the program is to help the women whose husbands have died while in Service.

She noted that the contribution came from within the police,while called on the wealthy to always support the less privileged while stressing that some people commit suicide out of hunger, reaching out to people no matter how small, it is means a lot.

Dr. Habiba appealed to the Kaduna State government to also help in enpowering these widows who are in large number.

In his remark the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command Ali Janga said this is not the first time they are doing this kind of program to mobilise widows of the police and support them.

Janga assured the widows that the support will continue quarterly.

“The next time we do it, we will involve the government, other NGOs and other stakeholders to support these widows.

The items donated include, Bags of Rice, Cartons of indomie noodles, detergents, soaps, wrappers and Maggi seasoning.