PSN Shops For N2.6bn To Expansion Medicine Information Center

In a bid to provide a center that responds to cases of suicide attempts, rehabilitation of drug addicts and people injured by poison, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos Chapter said they need about N2.6bn to build the facility.

The chairman, project committee, PSN, Pharm. (Dr) John Nwaiwu, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos, said it will cost the association N2.6 billion to expand the center, while calling on government and private sector to step-in.

Nwaiwu said the focal point of PSN is to bring this project to the forefront was to curtail the menace of drug and substance abuse.

He said, “We have realized that in our communities, so many things are going wrong with the issue of drugs. We hear of drug abuse, substance abuse. With a center as envisaged by the PSN, incidence that has to do with poisoning or drugs/substance abuse, can be picked up by the center easily.

“The call center will operate as a national work place for 24/7, so as to offer hope of survival to victims exposed to the effect of drugs, substance of drugs, poisons, through counseling, referral and when necessary, the mobilization of appropriate response team.”

Nwaiwu said, for a start, the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory will have one dedicated phone line and personnel from that state will man the center.

He explained that fluency in local dialect will be key for wider coverage and effective communication, adding that the center will connect all health professionals for the availability of emergency drugs, orphan drugs and consumables.

He said “With the call center, health financing burden on states and federal government will gradually reduce over the years as impact of mass education and enlightenment of the populace gain grounds.’’