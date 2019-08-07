Replicate Good Practices For Community Betterment, Oxfam Tasks Kebbi LGAs

As part of its efforts to improving food security, nutrition and resilience of vulnerable groups, the Pro resilience action (Proact), a project under Oxfam funded by European Union and implemented by Development Exchange Center has organised a state wide strategic across learning engagement meeting for all local government actors drawn from the 21 LGAs of the state

The two day meeting which is being held at Kamba Motel in Birnin Kebbi according to Faleye Usman, the Proact Governance and Influencing Coordinator for Kebbi State said the objective of the meeting was basically to see how results or success recorded in 3 of the local government areas of Birnin Kebbi,Jega and Danko Wasagu where the NGO was working for over 3 years could be replicated in other LGAs of Kebbi to improve lives of their communities.

He explained that during the meeting, the success recorded by Birnin Kebbi local government area in the Village Savings Loans Association (VSLA) would be analysed to see how it has become a success and how other LGAs would emulate it.

“We want to see how change has been created through the project, to see how they themselves can make the change using their budget, using the methodology to better the lives of their people”, he said.

He further said that the meeting was aiming to see how the local government actors could formulate people oriented budget where the community drives the process by putting in their needs not just government to determine any project for them.

The meeting he opined would also feature field visit to see the reality on ground and sustainability aspect even when the project wraps up.

The meeting comprises directors of Personnel, Agriculture, Finance drawn from the 21 LGAs of Kebbi including representatives of State Ministry of Agriculture, Local Government and legislatures from Kebbi State House of Assembly.