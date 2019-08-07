Sanwo-Olu Reiterates Commitment To Quality Healthcare Delivery In Lagos

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said his administration would give priority attention to quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke at the yearly symposium of the African Forum for Research and Education in Health (AFREhealth) said his administration will strengthen public health research and boosting the capacity of healthcare workers towards achieving the Item three of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also assured that his administration would pursue actions and policy frameworks that will help the state improve on universal health coverage indices.

The week-long event with the theme: “Strengthening Health Research Education and Service Delivery for Achieving SDGs in Africa”, was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The participants comprised health researchers, policymakers and stakeholders drawn from various African countries and America.

In demonstration of his commitment to improve the quality of healthcare in Lagos, the Governor disclosed that he would be appointing a cabinet-rank official that would constantly monitor the state’s performance in realising SDGs, particularly the Goal 3, which is to ensure universal health coverage and elimination of inequality.

He said: “The theme of this symposium is not only critical and important to my administration’s development agenda, it is also an important topic to us as human beings. I am delighted to listen to the content of lead papers presented, which brought out new ideas on how we can strengthen health coverage. I believe inter-professionalism is also critical in driving the conversation.

Also speaking , the Director of Centre for Sustainable Development (CESDEV), University of Ibadan, Prof. Olanrewaju Olaniyan, in his paper, observed that health was the constant component of all items on the SDGs.

He said: “African governments need to engage and create an environment that will ensure seamless implementation of plans, financial strategies that will cut waste, partnership that will strengthen the outcome, and clear line of communication and outreach.’’