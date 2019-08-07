South Africa’s Net Foreign Reserves Fall In July

South Africa’s net foreign reserves fell to $43.906 billion in July from $43.940 billion in June, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank data also showed that gross reserves declined to $49.360 billion at the end of July from $49.804 billion in the prior month.

The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, rose to $539 million in July from $376 million in June. (Reuters/NAN)