WORLD
South Africa’s Net Foreign Reserves Fall In July
South Africa’s net foreign reserves fell to $43.906 billion in July from $43.940 billion in June, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.
The central bank data also showed that gross reserves declined to $49.360 billion at the end of July from $49.804 billion in the prior month.
The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, rose to $539 million in July from $376 million in June. (Reuters/NAN)
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil
- FEATURES15 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan