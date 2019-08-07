States, LGs To Get More In Planned New Revenue Sharing Formula

The federal government has concluded plans to set up a committee to review the revenue sharing formula for federal, states and local government areas to address the current economic realities.

Under the envisaged new formula, the states and local governments are expected to get higher allocation.

This hint was dropped yesterday in Abuja by the chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mr. Elias Mbam.

He told newsmen shortly after he received an award of excellence from the Nigeria Civil Service Union that with the new sharing formula, states and councils are expected to get more money as the plan is to expand and increase the scope of revenue collection.

In the current revenue allocation formula, the federal government gets 52.68 per cent, states, 26.72 per cent and local governments 20.60 per cent.

Also, 13 per cent of oil and gas federally collected revenue is reserved for the oil-producing states as derivation revenue to compensate for ecological disasters arising from oil production.

The subsisting formula came under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was in office between 1999 and 2007.

However, RMAFC in 2013 initiated the review of the formula through nationwide consultations with the stakeholders to ensure balanced development in the country,.

In December 2014, the commission came out with a proposed new revenue formula but for undisclosed reasons, it was dumped.

Five years on, the RMAFC chairman said that the commission plans to constitute a standing committee next week to review the revenue sharing formula.

Mbam said that the agency would also push for the diversification of the nation’s revenue for a more sustainable growth and economic development.

He said: “My agenda is to expand the sources of revenue for the federation. I will like to expand the cake that we are sharing so that people will get reasonable quantity. I intend to do this through diversification in areas outside oil and gas, and that includes solid minerals, agriculture and manufacturing.

“So, we will encourage states and let them know what is available outside oil and gas so that they can develop those aspects of the economy to their benefit,’’ he said.