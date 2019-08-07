WORLD
Trump Says U.S. Federal Reserve ‘Too Proud To Admit Mistakes’
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. Federal Reserve must cut rates “bigger and faster’’ for America to be competitive against other countries.
“Our problem is a Federal Reserve that is too proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much.
“They must cut rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening now,’’ Trump said in a series of Twitter posts.
The Republican president has, for months, been calling on the Fed to lower interest rates to support the U.S. economy.
His surprise move last week, to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports, has thrown the Federal Reserve another curveball that may force it to cut rates more than the central bank had hoped was necessary to protect the economy from trade-policy risks.
White House Trade Adviser, Peter Navarro, on Monday urged the Fed to cut key rates by another three-quarter of a point to a full point by the end of the year to bring U.S. rates in line with rates elsewhere.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FEATURES15 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil