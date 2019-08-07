Zamfara Govt Grants Amnesty To 100 Bandits

As part of the on-peace resolution with the bandits, Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has granted amnesty to 100 bandits, mostly Fulani, currently detained in Gusau prison.

Matawalle stated this when he received representatives of the Fulani community who were part of those driving the peace process.

The Governor lamented the status of the Fulani today, not only in Zamfara, but in the country at large as they are now termed as terrorists worst than Boko Haram.

He promised to work in line with his determination to save the Fulani from themselves and from the wrath of the larger society.

“ I am one of you and I know you are not terrorists. What is happening today has a cause and we are determined to address it with your cooperation”, the Governor said.

Matawalle further, said that the North-West Governors meeting held in Katsina last week outlawed vigilante against banditry otherwise known as “Yan Sa Kai”.

Governor Matawalle called on all the Fulani’s in the state to disregard anyone who goes around telling them that the government was not sincere about the peace process.

“You can see now you are here not only in Gusau, but the government house and nobody will arrest you or harm you. Our aim is to have a lasting peace in our dear state”, he pointed out.

Earlier, the representatives of the Fulani who spoke through an elder, Baba Alhaji Bello commended the forthrightness of the governor and his proven honesty and commitment to the peace process.

Bello promised that all the known bandits will listen to the new sermon and surrender their weapons because they will listen to them.

He assured that the Fulani’s in the state will adhere to the new pact and ensure a lasting peace in the state.