13 Varsities Partner For Academic Excellence
Twelve Nigerian universities have partnered with Girne American University in Cyprus to foster academic relationship and improve the global rating of the universities.
Speaking during a press briefing, yesterday, the executive director of the School’s Liaison Office in Abuja, Praise Folaji revealed that the University’s top-up degree programme would give prospective Nigerian students the opportunity of spending most of their degree years in Nigerian university and spend few more years in Europe to earn an International Degree certificate.
Folaji added that upon completion of the programme in Cyprus, students have the opportunity of returning to Nigeria for Youth Service, attending Nigeria Law School or sitting for Medical and Dental Council practicing examination.
The liaison officer assured that the programme will be accelerated without academic interruptions adding that strike action will not interfere with the academic calendar.
Folaji noted that the programme is supported and regulated by the National University Commission (NUC) which is doing everything possible to ensure that the Nigerian University System is taken to the highest level so as to be able to compete favourable with their counterparts all over the world.
“There is no doubt that the programme will open door to students from ECOWAS countries to study in Nigeria Universities.
The programme will improve and expand the existing facilities, attract international lecturers, external aids and donors, and create good opportunities for students to enroll into their desired course of studies with basic entry requirements.
“According to the Central Admission Committee of the programme, application form for 2019/2020 academic session is presently available. Applicants can enroll online and obtain further details through the central application process website of through, ” he said.
