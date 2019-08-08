Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

Arsenal Reject Everton’s £30m Bid For Iwobi

Published

14 mins ago

on

Everton have seen a £30million bid for Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi rejected, according to reports.

The Toffees are turning their attentions to the Nigerian international after being priced out of a move for Wilfried Zaha.

Everton had been chasing the Crystal Palace winger and had a £52m offer turned down last month.

And TalkSPORT’S Jim White has claimed that the Premier League side are ready to find a cheaper alternative in Iwobi.

White has a close relationship with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Everton are not shy in opening the cheque book this summer having already landed Moise Kean, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph in deals worth around £90m.

Arsenal are believed to be open to selling Iwobi before Thursday’s deadline if they receive around £40m.

The Gunners added competition to their attack with the big-money arrival of Nicolas Pepe this summer.

Iwobi made 22 league starts last season and 13 sub appearances, scoring three goals.

But Everton’s move could be a ploy to tempt Zaha to push through an exit at Selhurst Park.

He’s made it no secret that he wants to leave Palace but they want around £80m for his signature.

Meanwhile Everton have also seen a loan move for Chris Smalling rejected.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the England defender as a key figure in his squad next season.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: