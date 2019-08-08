Bauchi Rep Member Donates Fertilisers To Farmers

The member representing Toro federal constituency, Umar Muda Lawal has distributed over 1,800 bags of fertiliser to 1,500 farmers in his constituency for the 2019 farming season.

The 1,500 farmers in his constituency, who benefitted from the distribution, were given the fertiliser as assistance to boost farming activities in the area.

Farmers across three districts of Toro, Lame, and Jama’a benefitted, while stakeholders, traditional rulers and party stalwarts and across different political Parties were also included in the distribution.

Speaking at the launch of the distribution in Toro local government Area, Hon. Muda Lawal said that the distribution is part of efforts to encourage farmers and youths to engage in farming to improve their economic status.

He explained that with the distribution, farmers in the area would harvest bountifully as the rains have been steady.

He added that he wants to cushion the hardship experienced by the farmers as they are running at a loss due to the inflation in the prices of fertiliser.

He expressed readiness to assist Toro to accommodate commercial farming.

One of the beneficiaries, Aminu Isa from Lame applauded the efforts of the lawmakers for coming to the aid of farmers. He prayed for more successes to be recorded by Hon Lawal.