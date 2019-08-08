NEWS
Civil Society Groups Flay Arbitrary Arrests, Detention In Nigeria
About fifty one notable Civil Society Groups in Nigeria have condemned what they described as arbitrary arrests and detention of people by security agents in the country.
They also observed with great concern the massive violation of the rights of citizens, including the right to protest, concerted attacks of media organisations, press freedom and civil society organisations.
According to a statement by the group in Lagos, since return of democracy in 1999 and particularly following the 2019 general elections, the citizens were very hopeful of renewed vigour in addressing the myriad of problems bedevilling the country ranging from intensification of insecurity, the deepening of corruption, growing poverty and unemployment as well as flagrant and frequent disrespect of the rule of law.
The groups pointed out that Nigerians believed that the administration which received the mandate of Nigerians for another four-year term would reciprocate the people’s goodwill and trust; and commit itself to expand the civic space and facilitating citizen’s engagement in an expanding democratic space.
They also observed that the Nigerian mass media has become a regular focus of illegal attacks by the security agencies, adding that unlawful arrest and detention of journalists have become a growing phenomenon, and the great tradition of a free press and freedom of expression is under severe stress.
The Nigeria state, they said is currently engaged in continuous attacks on human rights and anti-corruption civil society organisations and activists in the country.
“An instance is the unfair attack on Amnesty International Nigeria by some security agencies and unscrupulous agents using hoodlums and miscreants threatening Amnesty International Nigeria to vacate the country, ‘’ they said.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FEATURES14 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil