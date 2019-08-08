NEWS
el-Rufai Swears In SSG, Deputy Chief Of Staff, Others
Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday swore in the secretary to the state government (SSG), Lawal Abbas Balarabe, deputy chief of staff, Barr. James Kanyip, senior special assistants and other appointees.
Speaking at the ceremony held in Government House, el-Rufai said the work ahead is very hectic and called on those sworn in to be ready for the task ahead.
The governor reminded his appointees that the goal of his administration is to make Kaduna a place where every Nigerian would be proud of and want to reside.
He charged those coming on board to join hands with him, asking their family members and friends to also understand with them as the work ahead will take most of their time.
The governor said many of the appointees are qualified to work at the federal level, but still accept the appointment at the state level, adding that: “This is a happy occasion for me, to swear in another set of public servants. I appreciate the fact that they were humble enough to serve the people of Kaduna State. We all want to make Kaduna State better, where every Nigerian can call home.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FEATURES14 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil