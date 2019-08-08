BUSINESS
FG To Retrieve 7, 000 Colonial Geological Reports From Britain
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) and the British Geological Survey have concluded plans to commence the process of retrieving about 7,000 old colonial geological reports on the mining industry for archiving.
In a statement, the coordinator, Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification (MinDiver), a World Bank – assisted project in the ministry, Mr Linus Adie, said the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) had over the years been requesting the release of these reports which according to him, had been trickling in but always got missing on arrival due to lack of reliable archiving system.
He recalled that former minister of mines and steel development, Dr Kayode Fayemi (now Ekiti State governor and chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum), while on a United Kingdom trip, visited the British Geological Survey in an effort to recover geological reports and papers on the mineral potentials in Nigeria.\
“To ensure a permanent database and archiving system therefore, the federal government through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development decided to build a national geo data centre with a digital archiving system that will include retrieved old colonial reports on geological works and new geological works in the mining industry,” he noted.
He said the data to be digitised and archived include those from the NGSA and National Steel, Raw Material Exploration Agency Kaduna (NSRMEA), Kaduna.
Director – general, Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, who listened to a presentation by the team from the British Geological Survey, comprising Mr Flower, Dr Joseph Mankelow, Martin Nice and Jenny Foster, at the Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) conference room said the move marked a turning point in Nigeria’s geological archiving system.
According to him, it means that information would be properly collected, processed, stored, digitally archived and disseminated in a seamless manner.
MOST READ
‘Courts Grant Ex-Parte Orders To Preserve Subject Matters’
‘NHRC Collaborating With Amnesty International To Destabilise Nigeria’
Nigeria Not Ripe For State Police – Akingbolu
Ondo Communities Petition IGP, Accuse Governor Of Bias
AfCFTA: Lawyers Urge To Embrace New Trends In Technology
Govs Pledge To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty
Gonclaves Emerges ECONEC President
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- WORLD16 hours ago
Ancient Parrot Half The Size Of Humans Discovered
- OPINION22 hours ago
Edo Assembly Conundrum: Lessons To Learn From Bauchi Lawmakers
- LAW14 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
CBN Injects $210m Into Forex Market
- METRO19 hours ago
Abuja Pastor Cries Out Over Missing Wife, 4 Children
- FEATURES14 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
D.C. United Set For Talks With Mesut Ozil