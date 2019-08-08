FlexiSAF Foundation And Girl-child Education

Saude is the kind of child you can’t help but love. She demands it from you without even saying a word.

We first met her on a hot sunny day in the middle of February. We were identifying out-of-school children in a small community called Gudaba in Kuje, Abuja. While on our community engagement for FlexiSAF Foundation, we received information about some out-of-school children that seemed to fit our criteria.

Saude’s family was in their little house behind a small mosque on the Kuje expressway. Her father, Mallam Abubakar was an elderly man who looked at us with distrust even after we identified ourselves and explained our purpose. “You know the world has changed,” He told us bluntly, “I don’t want anybody to take my daughters from me.”

I assured him that as a woman myself, my only mission was to see that his daughters had a chance to get the opportunities they deserve; that seemed to placate him.

Mallam Abubakar was the caretaker of the little mosque. As you can imagine, he didn’t earn much, but he seemed to love his work. He walked around, tidying up the compound as we spoke, filling little kettles with water and lining them up beside the mosque.

“What brings you to our community?”

We explained our mission to him and told him we wanted to help him send his children to school.

“I want them to go to school, but it’s too expensive.” he informed us as he began to sweep the compound. “Besides, my daughters are too young to go to school, and my son who is old enough lives with his grandmother in the village.”

With a little more prodding, he confessed to us that his daughters were 2 and 5 years old and agreed to introduce them to us. We sat on the mosque’s veranda and waited while Malam Abubakar went to call his children from their little house behind the mosque. He returned a few minutes later with three girls in tow. Their ages I estimated to be 8, 6 and 3. With that in mind, I addressed the eldest of the group.

“Hello! How are you?”

All I got in response was a giggle.

“What’s your name?” – Another giggle.

“I am your friend, please tell me your name,” I asked the giggling child.

“Her name is Hadiza. What is your name?”

I was startled to hear the younger girl’s answer.

As I gave her a more thorough study, I was arrested by her beautiful brown eyes which were sparkling with a mixture of bashfulness and mischief. I wondered which would win and based on the direct way she met my eyes, I thought I had my answer.

Her little oval face did nothing to hide the cleverness and inquisitiveness shining through those eyes.

She gave me a wider smile as if prompting me to answer her question.

“My name is Fatima, and this is my friend Nelson. What is your name?”

“My name is Saude,” she said with a bashful smile. “And this is my sister Zainab” she pointed to the youngest girl. “Is it true you are going to take us to school?”

I felt my heart swell.

“Do you want to go to school?’ Nelson asked her gently.

“Yes I do, but not across the street. We are not allowed to cross, because the highway is dangerous.”

And just like that, Nelson and I shared a look. We would do all it takes to get that girl into school.

Two days later we went back to Gudaba, this time with a different mission; to inform selected families to prepare for the enrolment of their kids into AFLON Digital Academy for a full scholarship. One by one we broke the news. House to house, we went, getting a variation of the same reaction – Joy. Some laughed, some cried some gave hugs and offered prayers.

The last house on the list was Saude’s house. We couldn’t wait to share the good news with them. On reaching the mosque, we found the compound empty of all but a woman I vaguely remembered as Saude’s mother. After a brief exchange of greetings, we shared the good news and urged her to prepare herself and Saude and Hadiza for enrolment into school. We were very excited because the school was just a short distance away from them, with no highway crossing required.

“We are not interested. We will take our children to school when we are ready.” She stated quietly.

You could hear a pin drop. None of us had ever considered the possibility that these parents would not jump on the chance to take their kids to school in such a convenient manner. After all, AFLON is a school known by everyone in the community, an upper-crust private school, with educational opportunities they could only dream of for their children. To have such a school doling out twelve scholarship slots to their children with no strings attached! I simply could not wrap my head around their refusal.

“Do you mind telling me why you don’t want us to enroll your children in school?” Nelson’s voice snapped me out of my reverie.

“My husband consulted with our neighbor, Hadiza’s father after you left the last time, and they made up their minds.” She wouldn’t meet any of our eyes.

After a short deliberation, we decided to come back and speak with the fathers the next day.

Bright and early the next day, we arrived at the little mosque along Gudaba highway, this time with back-up in the form of Amina Abubakar, Coordinator, FlexiSAF Foundation. The moment Malam Abubakar saw us, he started smiling, and we could see his surprise at our insistence.

After introductions on both sides, Amina got right down to the issue.

“Malam Abubakar, our organization is interested in sending your daughter and your neighbor’s to school. Why is that a problem for you?”

“We don’t want anyone to take our children away. I don’t know what kind of school you are talking about or what kind of people they will meet there.”

His reply was both sobering and frustrating at the same time.

“The only place we are taking your kids is down the road to school. We have secured scholarship slots for them. You will be responsible for taking them to school every morning and getting them home every evening. At absolutely no cost. Free of charge!” Amina was just getting started. “I’m going to explain it to you in all the languages I can speak until you give in.”

And so it went, until he gave in.

Saude has just completed her Kindergarten class at Aflon, and is performing very well. We caught up with Malam Abubakar last week and he had a lot to say about his daughter’s achievements.

“I am grateful every day that FlexiSAF Foundation did not give up on me or my daughter. I was scared at first, but now I realize what a blessing education is. I never went to school, but I know now that my children’s futures will be secured because of education.” He gushed. “I have relocated my eldest son from the village, and I have enrolled him in the local school here. I will do everything in my power to make sure they all stay in school and succeed. There is already a remarkable change in my children.”

Launched in 2018, The Flexisaf Foundation works to tackle the challenge of out of school children of primary school age by giving them access to basic quality education, and the guidance they need to excel in life. At the heart of our work is ensuring that young girls get the same opportunities as boys to learn and socialize in effective learning environments (SDG4)