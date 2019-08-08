Gombe Gov Appoints BESDA Project Coordinator

Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday approved the appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Bappah Ahmed as the coordinator, Better Education Service Delivery for All, (BESDA) in the state.

BESDA is a World Bank/Federal Government funded project, targeting at mopping up out-of-school children and getting them back to classes in collaboration with the state government.

Until this appointment, Dr. Bappah Ahmed was a Lecturer at the Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Gombe State University.

Born in 1983 in Shamaki Ward of Gombe local government area, Dr. Abdullahi holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics from the University of Abuja, bagged both his Masters and PhD from Peoples Friendship University of Russia on Mathematical Physics in 2017.

He is a member of the Institute of Physics (IOP), United Kingdom, reviewer in MiPh journal, Moscow and group leader of the Condensed Matter Group, Peoples Friendship University of Russia.

In a statement by the senior special assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Ismail Uba Misili, Ahmed’s appointment takes immediate effect.